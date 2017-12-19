The Linux commands you should NEVER use

Spider-Man's credo is, "With great power comes great responsibility." That’s also a wise attitude for Linux system administrators to adopt.

No! Really! Thanks to DevOps and cloud orchestration, a Linux admin can control not merely a single server, but tens of thousands of server instances. With one stupid move—like not patching Apache Struts—you can wreck a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

