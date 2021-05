Turn Your Tablet or Phone into a Graphic Tablet or Touch Screen For Your Desktop With Weylus

(Other stories by Anonymous

Weylus is a tool similar to the macOS & iPad Sidecar feature, which turns your tablet or mobile phone into a graphic tablet or touch screen, and allows mirroring or extending the desktop screen to a phone or tablet.

For Linux, Weylus comes with even more features. It allows using a stylus or pen, supports pressure and tilt, multi-touch, capturing specific windows and only drawing to them, and you can use the tablet or phone as a second screen, effectively extend your current desktop screen.

