Unlucky Linux boxes trampled by NPM code update, patch zapped

NPM – the biz behind the Node.js package management software used to wrangle JavaScript code and various related frameworks – on Thursday undid a code update less than 24 hours after it was issued because the software was messing with Linux file permissions.

The release of npm 5.7.0 on Wednesday – under the company's pre-release next distribution tag rather than its latest distribution tag – prompted reports of server crashes, application failures, and other undesirable behavior for users of some Linux distributions.

