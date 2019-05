100GbE Networking Improvements On Tap For Linux 5.3

While we are just at the RC2 stage for the Linux 5.2 kernel, already queuing in net-next for Linux 5.3 are some 100GbE networking driver improvements.



Intel's ICE 100GbE wired network driver is among the high-speed LAN drivers seeing improvements for the next kernel.

