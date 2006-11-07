Alfresco Software acquired by Private Equity Firm

The core of Alfresco since the company was created is open source software that is available in community editions. For BPM, the open source project is know as Activiti, while the ECM project is known simply as the Alfresco Community Edition.

The community edition of the Alfresco ECM lacks some of the high-availability, storage and security capabilities that are present in the company's enterprise-grade release.

