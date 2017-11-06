Audacity 2.2 Open-Source Audio Editor Brings MIDI Playback, macOS Sierra Support

Audacity 2.2 wants to be a notable release of the application, introducing some substantial changes, both internal and user-visible ones. Highlights include support for playing MIDI files, which appears to be fully automatic on Windows systems, but requires Linux and macOS users to use a software synthesizer program. It also comes with not one, but four themes for its graphical user interface, along with the ability for advanced users to customize them. The GUI's menus are now better organized, and new help link buttons were implemented in multiple dialogs to help users learn how to use certain features through relevant manual pages.

