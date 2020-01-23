bandwhich Shows What's Taking Up Your Network Bandwidth On Linux And macOS

bandwhich is a relatively new terminal bandwidth utilization tool for Linux, *BSD and macOS, written in Rust. It shows the current network utilization by process, connection and remote IP/hostname. bandwhich is able to show the current network utilization by process, connection and remote IP/hostname by sniffing a given network interface and recording the IP packet size, cross-referencing it with the /proc filesystem on Linux and lsof on macOS. Also, the tool attempts to resolve the IP addresses to their host names in the background, using reverse DNS "on a best effort basis"; this can be disabled using the -n / --no-resolve option.
