Can't wait to upgrade your Ubuntu system to 18.04 LTS?

The new Ubuntu 18.04 will be released on 26th of April. If you are one of the inpatient Ubuntu users or you wish to run some tests before the official release date, you should know that you can upgrade your current Ubuntu system even now. This article will explain how you can upgrade from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and 17.10 to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

