Containers are Linux - But What About Windows?

Red Hat has had a strong message for much of 2017 that it has re-iterated in talks and on t-shirts - that message is that Containers are Linux.

Yet that message begs the question - what about Windows? It's a question that newly minted Red Hat CTO Chris Wright answered in a video interview with ServerWatch. While containers started off as Linux technology, in recent years Microsoft has worked with both Docker and Red Hat to help enable containers.

