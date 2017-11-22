|
Containers are Linux - But What About Windows?Nov 22, 2017, 12:12 (0 Talkback[s])
Red Hat has had a strong message for much of 2017 that it has re-iterated in talks and on t-shirts - that message is that Containers are Linux.
Yet that message begs the question - what about Windows? It's a question that newly minted Red Hat CTO Chris Wright answered in a video interview with ServerWatch. While containers started off as Linux technology, in recent years Microsoft has worked with both Docker and Red Hat to help enable containers.
