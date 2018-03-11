Dynamic Linux Routing with Quagga

Quagga is a suite of routing protocols: OSPFv2, OSPFv3, RIP v1 and v2, RIPng, and BGP-4, which are all managed by the zebra daemon.

OSPF means Open Shortest Path First. OSPF is an interior gateway protocol (IGP); it is for LANs and LANs connected over the Internet. Every OSPF router in your network contains the topology for the whole network, and calculates the best paths through the network. OSPF automatically multicasts any network changes that it detects.

