Feral Interactive Releases Tool for Linux Gamers to Optimize Their Gaming Rigs

The tool is called GameMode, it's free for gamers and game developers alike, and it consists of a daemon and library combo that allows you to set various performance optimizations to be temporarily applied to your Linux-powered gaming computer before attempting to play a game. Developed in collaboration with Solus Project's Ikey Doherty, the GameMode tool appears to be able to only set the CPU governor, but Feral Interactive plans to extend it with extra mode-switch plugins, along with user configuration for local mode-switch plugins, better client state tracking, and an API to query the tool's active state.

