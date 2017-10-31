Heptio Debuts Contour Project to Enable Kubernetes Envoy Load Balancing

|
Heptio Debuts Contour Project to Enable Kubernetes Envoy Load BalancingOct 31, 2017, 13:03 (0 Talkback[s])
Contour is an Ingress controller for Kubernetes that works by deploying the Envoy proxy as a reverse proxy and load balancer," the Contour GitHub project page states. "Unlike other Ingress controllers, Contour supports dynamic configuration updates out of the box while maintaining a lightweight profile."
The Envoy open-source project was originally developed by ride-sharing service Lyft and officially became a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project on Sept. 13. The CNCF is the home multiple open-source efforts, including the Kubernetes container orchestration platform.
