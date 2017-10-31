Heptio Debuts Contour Project to Enable Kubernetes Envoy Load Balancing

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Contour is an Ingress controller for Kubernetes that works by deploying the Envoy proxy as a reverse proxy and load balancer," the Contour GitHub project page states. "Unlike other Ingress controllers, Contour supports dynamic configuration updates out of the box while maintaining a lightweight profile."

The Envoy open-source project was originally developed by ride-sharing service Lyft and officially became a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project on Sept. 13. The CNCF is the home multiple open-source efforts, including the Kubernetes container orchestration platform.

Complete Story

Related Stories: