How GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Effort is Improving Kubernetes

he quest to enable autonomous vehicles involves many moving parts and a whole lot of software. Among the software components used by General Motors' (GM) Cruise Automation division is the open-source Kubernetes cloud native platform.

Cruise isn't just consuming Kubernetes as a project, it's also expanding it and helping to improve security policy control with a project called RBACSync. RBAC or Role Based Access Control, is a key security component of Kubernetes and by default it doesn't quite work in the way that Cruise needs it to work. In true open source fashion, Cruise engineers built the RBACSync project and have open sourced it, enabling broader usage and participation.

