How to Benchmark Your Linux System
Jul 16, 2018, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Nick Congleton)
There are a bunch of reasons that you'd want to benchmark your Linux system. Most people benchmark out of pure curiosity or to measure the system's performance for games. Benchmarking can also help you identify problems with your system, though, and improve weak points for a smoother and more efficient experience. Benchmarking also helps you identify possible software issues and problematic upgrades with regressions.
Complete Story