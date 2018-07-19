How to Create Your Own Video Conference Server using Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Create Your Own Video Conference Server using Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 18.04 LTSJul 17, 2018, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Muhammad Arul)
Jitsi is a set of open source projects that allow you to build a secure video conference system for your team which can be used from a web browser and mobile devices. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install your own video conference server using Jitsi meet on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)