How to Manage Kubernetes Apps with Helm Charts

Helm can make deploying and maintaining Kubernetes-based applications easier, said Amy Chen in her talk at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. Chen, a Systems Software Engineer at Heptio, began by dissecting the structure of a typical Kubernetes setup, explaining how she often described the basic Docker containers as "baby computers," in that containers are easy to move around, but they still need the "mommy" computer. However, containers do carry with them all the environmental dependencies for a given application.

Complete Story

Related Stories: