How to Obtain Accurate Server Time in CentOS

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Obtain Accurate Server Time in CentOSFeb 16, 2018, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Aaron Kili)
Tecmint: In this article, we will show you how to quickly get accurate server time in CentOS distribution. Normally, if you have installed CentOS with a desktop environment, the easiest way to configure your computer to synchronize its clock with a remote server via the GUI 'Enable Network Time ProtocoL' feature.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)