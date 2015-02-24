|
HTTP/2 Server Push Directive Lands in Nginx 1.13.9
The open source Nginx 1.13.9 web server was released on Feb. 20, providing support for a new HTTP/2 standard feature known as Server Push.
The HTTP/2 web standard was completed three years ago in February 2015, with Nginx ahead of the curve in terms of HTTP/2 standard adoption. The NGINX Plus R7 release in September 2015 was the first commercially supported enterprise-grade support that Nginx provided for HTTP/2.
