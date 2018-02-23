IBM's Phil Estes on the Turbulent Waters of Container History

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
IBM's Phil Estes on the Turbulent Waters of Container HistoryFeb 23, 2018, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Christine Hall)
Phil Estes painted a different picture of container history at Open Source 101 in Raleigh last weekend, speaking from the perspective of someone who had a front row seat. To hear him tell it, this rise and success is a story filled with intrigue, and enough drama to keep a daytime soap opera going for a season or two.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)