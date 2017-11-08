Juniper Integrates AppFormix into Contrail Cloud for OpenStack

At the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia, Juniper announced multiple enhancements to its Contrail Cloud Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform. Among the enhancements are integrated AppFormix visibility capabilities and integrated support for Red Hat's Ceph Storage platform.

Juniper acquiredAppFormix in December 2016, in a bid to help improve SDN application infrastructure. AppFormix's technology includes automation and visibility features that help organizations with real0time control and monitoring of cloud infrastructure

