Kubernetes 1.12 Improves Cloud Native Security with TLS Bootstrap

Some features take longer than others to get right.

On Sept. 27, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced the general availability of Kubernetes 1.12. Among the highlights in Kubernetes 1.12 is the stable release of TLS Bootstrapping, which is a security capability that developers have been working on for the past two years, since the Kubernetes 1.4 release in 2016. For context, Kubernetes has only existed for four years.

