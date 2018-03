Kubernetes Graduates CNCF Incubator, Debuts New Sandbox

Though Kubernetes has been widely deployed at scale in production, it wasn't until March 6 that the project graduated the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's (CNCF) incubator.



The CNCF's process brings projects in as incubated project and then aims to move them through to graduation, which implies a level of process and technology maturity. Kubernetes was the founding project for the CNCF itself, which was launched back in July 2015.

Complete Story

Related Stories: