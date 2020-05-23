LibreOffice 6.4.4 Is Now Available for Download with 98 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 6.4.3, the LibreOffice 6.4.4 point release is here to address several bugs and other issues reported by the community or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. A total of 98 bugs have been fixed in this update, as documented here and here. Those of you using the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series should upgrade to version 6.4.4 as soon as possible. Downloads are now available from the official website, but they???re also coming soon to the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Complete Story



