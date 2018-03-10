Mesosphere Extends DC/OS to the EDGE, Adds Multi-Cloud, Kubernetes Support

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Mesosphere Extends DC/OS to the EDGE, Adds Multi-Cloud, Kubernetes SupportMar 08, 2018, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Christine Hall)
Although DC/OS stands for "data center operating system," that's a bit of misnomer, as it actually runs on Linux. However, it does give the user the experience of a single operating system running an entire data center. More precisely, it's a cluster management platform based on Apache Mesos, which runs below the orchestration layer and enables the management of multiple machines running cloud native workloads as if they were running on a single computer.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)