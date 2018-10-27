Mirantis Brings Cloud Computing to the Edge, Without OpenStack

On Oct. 25, Mirantis announced its entry into the Edge Computing market with the Mirantis Cloud Platform Edge (MCP Edge) offering. While Mirantis has strong ties as a founding member of the OpenStack Foundation, the MCP Edge technology is not based on OpenStack and instead uses the open source Kubernetes container orchestration system at its core.

"It is Kubernetes plus Virtlet," Mirantis co-founder Boris Renski told eWEEK. "You can still run VMs [Virtual Machines] using Virtlet, with direct access to hardware acceleration like SRI-OV [Single-Root Input/Output Virtualization] but Kuberentes is the only resource scheduler.

