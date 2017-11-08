Open-Source Acumos Project Aims to Make AI Apps More Accessible

The Acumos Project will be an open-source effort hosted by the Linux Foundation, as an initiative that aims to make AI easier to integrate and consume. The initial founding members of the nascent effort include AT&T and Tech Mahindra.



"Artificial intelligence is a critical tool for growing our business. However, the current state of today’s AI environment is fractured, which creates a significant barrier to adoption," Mazin Gilbert, Vice President of Advanced Technology at AT&T Labs, stated. "Acumos will expedite innovation and deployment of AI applications, and make them available to everyone."

