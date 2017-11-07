OpenStack Continues to Grow Both Public and Private Cloud Deployments

Mark Collier, Chief Operating Officer of the OpenStack Foundation wants organizations around the world to also realize that OpenStack is a growing player in the public cloud market too. Collier delivered his message about the current state of OpenStack public cloud deployments at the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia.

"It's no secret that OpenStack is the defacto standard for private clouds, but a lot of people don't realize just how big the footprint is for public clouds powered by OpenStack," Collier said.

