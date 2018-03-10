|
OpenStack Queens Accelerates the Open-Source Cloud with New Capabilities
Feb 28, 2018
Multiple new and enhanced capabilities have landed in the OpenStack Queens release including virtual GPU (vGPU) support and improved container integration. Several new projects also make an appearance in the OpenStack Queens milestone including Cyborg, which provides a framework for managing hardware and software acceleration resources.
