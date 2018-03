Oracle Set to Expand its OpenStack Cloud Footprint with New Data Center Regions

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd sees where the market is heading and in his view, it's to the cloud. A the Oracle CloudWorld event in New York City on Feb. 12, Hurd revealed his cloud outlook and announced new cloud efforts.



Hurd predicts that by 2025, there will be 80 percent fewer data centers than today. All those data center resource and 80 percent of IT budgets will instead be spent on cloud services.

Hurd also expected that all enterprise data will be stored in the cloud.

