Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 Puts the Cloud in a Container

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 (OSP) was officially announced on Nov. 6 on the first day of the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia. The Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 release is based on the OpenStack Pike milestone that first debuted from the upstream open-source project that debuted on Aug. 30.



Red Hat is doing more than just taking the upstream OpenStack bits and packaging them, and is adding the Red Hat CloudForm management platform to the mix. CloudForms is based on the open-source ManageIQ multi-cloud management project. Additionally, Red Hat is providing storage integration with its Ceph storage platform.

