Review: Asus Tinker Board S Single-Board Computer

(Other stories by LinuxLinks

The Asus Tinker Board S is an ARM-based, single-board computer (SBC) with a quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM and support for 4K video and HD audio. It???s billed as a marvellous computer for DIY enthusiasts and makers. Asus is now set to follow up with the release of an upgraded SBC, the Tinker Board S. The new single board computer is expected to start shipping next month with a launch price of ??79.99 ($79.99). That???s quite a bit more expensive than the current retail price of its predecessor (around ??52), but the Tinker Board S offers some interesting hardware developments to compensate for the higher price point.

Complete Story