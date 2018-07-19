By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

Set Up A Headless Deluge Server on Linux

There are tons of ways to manage torrents on Linux. Many of the available clients are excellent, but some have distinct advantages. If you're looking to manage large numbers of torrents and manage them over your network, Deluge is easily the best option. Deluge relies on a client-server model. The Deluge daemon runs on a designated server machine that handles the download and upload of files. Then, you can connect to your server using the Deluge client on any computer on the same network to add, remove, and manage your torrents.

