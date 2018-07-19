Set Up A Headless Deluge Server on Linux
Jul 18, 2018, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Nick Congleton)
There are tons of ways to manage torrents on Linux. Many of the available clients are excellent, but some have distinct advantages. If you're looking to manage large numbers of torrents and manage them over your network, Deluge is easily the best option. Deluge relies on a client-server model. The Deluge daemon runs on a designated server machine that handles the download and upload of files. Then, you can connect to your server using the Deluge client on any computer on the same network to add, remove, and manage your torrents.
Complete Story