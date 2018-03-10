Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





SRT in GStreamer

SRT is an open source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet. SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks, and is now integreated into GStreamer, the versatile, open source multimedia framework.

