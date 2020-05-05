dcsimg
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%

May 04, 2020
Back in 2017 the Oracle Linux Kernel Team announced KTask for in-kernel multi-threading for CPU intensive tasks. The KTask framework never made it into the mainline Linux kernel but has been in use with Oracle Linux's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel. But now a newer iteration of the patch series has been published that is focused just on being able to handle multi-threaded jobs with PADATA.

