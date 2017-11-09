The Definitive OpenStack Map

WEBINAR: Live Date: November 15th, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT No-Size-Fits-All! An Application-Down Approach for Your Cloud Transformation REGISTER >

When OpenStack got started in 2010, there were two projects: Nova compute and Swift storage. Over the last seven years, OpenStack has gotten significantly larger and more complicated, with many different projects all part of the open-source cloud platform effort.

In a session at the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 8, Thierry Carrez, VP of Engineering at the OpenStack Foundation detailed a new effort to help map the OpenStack landscape

Complete Story

Related Stories: