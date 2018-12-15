Top Five Reasons Why Kubernetes Is Changing the Cloud Landscape

SEATTLE — In recent years, the Kubernetes container orchestration system has received more than its fair share of hype, as the next big trend in IT.

That hype is pervasive across the show floor and packed session rooms of the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2018 conference that concludes on Dec. 13 here. Over 8,000 attendees and 187 vendor exhibitors gathered to talk about and show off the latest Kubernetes technologies (for more information on some of the news from event check out the eWEEK Data Points announcement wrapup article). But why is Kubernetes technology so popular and does it have practical utility beyond the hype?

Complete Story

Related Stories: