Virtualized GPU Access: Implementing OpenGL ES 2.0 support

For the past few years a clear trend of containerization of applications and services has emerged. Having processes containerized is beneficial in a number of ways. It both improves portability and strengthens security, and if done properly the performance penalty can be low. In order to further improve security containers are commonly run in virtualized environments. This provides some new challenges in terms of supporting the accelerated graphics usecase. Currently Collabora and Google are implementing OpenGL ES 2.0 support. OpenGL ES 2.0 is the lowest common denominator for many mobile platforms and as such is a requirement for Virgil3D to be viable on the those platforms.

Complete Story