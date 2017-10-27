Why Docker Swarm Remains, Even as Kubernetes Adoption Grows

Docker Founder Solomon Hykes said that in his view Swarm and Kubernetes features and community have in fact been converging over the course of the last year or so. He also noted that he expects that container orchestration will become a commodity over time. Being a commodity isn't necessarily a bad thing either, he said that Linux has also become a commodity.

