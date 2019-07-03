Why time series databases are exploding in popularity

Just a few years ago, time series databases were somewhat niche in nature. Sure, if you were running a trading application within a financial services firm, you were devoted to your kdb+ (proprietary) database, but for most everyone else a general-purpose relational or NoSQL database was de rigueur. No more. The reason? The world increasingly demands that enterprises be able to query, analyze, and report on streaming data in real-time, not batch mode.

