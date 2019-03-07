Wireshark 3.0 Released as World???s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer

As its version number suggests, Wireshark 3.0 is a massive update to the world's most popular network protocol analyzer designed for network troubleshooting and analysis, software and communications protocol development, as well as education purposes, which introduces numerous new features and improvements. Highlights of Wireshark 3.0 include re-enablement and modernization of the IP map feature, support for the long-term supported Qt 5.12 application framework for macOS and Windows systems, initial support for using PKCS #11 tokens for RSA decryption in TLS, support for reproducible builds, and support for Swedish, Ukrainian, and Russian languages.

Complete Story

Related Stories: