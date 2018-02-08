11 Excellent Free Scorewriters - Compose, arrange, print, and publish music

(Other stories by LinuxLinks

A scorewriter (often known as notation software or music notation processor) is software used with a computer for creating, editing and printing sheet music. There is a wide range of open source scorewriters which are supported in Linux. This article recommends cost-effective alternatives to Sibelius and Finale. The software featured here is released under freely distributable licenses, all are available to download at no charge, and generate music scores which are engraved with traditional layout rules.

Complete Story