Arch Linux Ends Support for 32-Bit Systems

Arch Linux has ended support for i686 architecture i.e 32-bit systems. This is not a sudden decision because an announcement was made in January this year. Decreasing popularity was cited as the driving factor behind this decision: ???Due to the decreasing popularity of i686 among the developers and the community, we have decided to phase out the support of this architecture.???

