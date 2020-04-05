AryaLinux Provides the Building Blocks for a Unique Linux Experience

Arya is both a distribution and a platform. That means you can use it as is or turn it into a branded computing system to meet your own specialized needs.
Not all potential users want or need to turn Arya into their own Linux build. However, if you like tinkering or actually can benefit from creating your own computing platform, you can. The end result is a fine-tuned computing platform.
