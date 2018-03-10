Auryo - A Cross-Platform Desktop Client for SoundCloud

... There is now an unofficial desktop client for SoundCloud and it goes by the name of Auryo. Gone are the days when you were forced to use a browser to stream Soundcloud content. Now it is a scroll and a click away. Auryo is is an unofficial cross-platform SoundCloud desktop client that features an amazing and aesthetically pleasing UI design together with support for SoundCloud???s features.

Complete Story