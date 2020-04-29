AWS rolls out 'Linux 2 Ready' scheme to lure penguins into using its homegrown distro

Amazon Web Services has pushed out a "Service Ready" software certification program for its homegrown Linux 2 distribution, working with over 20 firms including Chef, Datadog, DataStax, Hashicop, Kong, New Relic, Snyk, Tableau and Trend Micro.

Amazon Linux 2, successor to an earlier distro which was pre-installed on an Amazon Linux AMI, is a distribution developed by AWS including a “tuned Linux kernel” and “packages that enable easy integration with AWS”, according to the FAQdoc.

Complete Story

Related Stories:



