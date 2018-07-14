By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

bootiso: Easy ISO To Bootable USB Drive From The Command Line

bootiso is a Bash script to "securely create a bootable USB device from one ISO file", useful if you don't want to use dd directly, or for cases in which dd alone is not enough. Besides being able to create bootable USB drives from both hybrid and non-hybrid ISO images (it should work with any Linux distribution ISO as well as Microsoft Windows ISO files), the tool performs some checks to make sure it doesn't do any damage to the system and that the resulting bootable USB drive functions properly.

