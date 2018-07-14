bootiso: Easy ISO To Bootable USB Drive From The Command Line
bootiso is a Bash script to "securely create a bootable USB device from one ISO file", useful if you don't want to use dd directly, or for cases in which dd alone is not enough. Besides being able to create bootable USB drives from both hybrid and non-hybrid ISO images (it should work with any Linux distribution ISO as well as Microsoft Windows ISO files), the tool performs some checks to make sure it doesn't do any damage to the system and that the resulting bootable USB drive functions properly.
