By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

Canonical Announces the New Minimal Ubuntu OS for Public Clouds and Docker Hub

Engineered to provide both a small footprint and package selection, the new Minimal Ubuntu operating system is designed and optimized for automated use by the masses on public clouds and the Docker Hub, promising to offer users state-of-the-art security, outstanding performance, stability, and reliability at all times. If you want to use the smallest possible Ubuntu base image for automated cloud operations on public clouds, you need to use the new Minimal Ubuntu operating system, which is more than 50 percent smaller than the standard Ubuntu Server image and offers up to 40 percent faster booting.

Complete Story

Related Stories: