Canonical Donates Ubuntu Phones to UBports to Continue Ubuntu Touch Development

UBports is recreating Ubuntu Touch, maintaining, updating, and modifying its code to offer the world a free and open source mobile operating system for those who want to use something else than Android, iOS, and what else is still out there. The devices received by UBports are the BQ Aquaris E5 HD and Meizu MX4, but they appear to run Android instead of Ubuntu Touch, so we talked with project leader Marius Gripsgrd, as well as his colleague Dalton Durst to find out more about the donation.

Complete Story

Related Stories: