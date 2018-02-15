Canonical Plans to Release Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS (Xenial Xerus) on March 1, 2018

The Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS maintenance update was originally scheduled for release on February 15, 2018, but Canonical decided to delay it due to the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that have been publicly disclosed last month and found to affect billions of devices. Furthermore, a new release date was not announced until today when Canonical said that it would release Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS very early next month, on March 1st, 2018. Until then, the company expects to have all the updates ready in the archive for existing users who would want to update their installations.

Complete Story