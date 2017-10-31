CentOS-Based NethServer 7.4 Linux Server Officially Released, Here's What's New

Based on CentOS 7.4 (1708), the latest release of the open-source Linux server system based on Red Hat's commercial RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) platform, NethServer 7.4 incorporates all the stream packages and technologies, but also introduces several new features and enhancements of its own. Designed to make the life of system administrators a lot easier, NethServer 7.4 improves the local Active Directory (AD) account provider to automatically apply updates to the Samba DC instance, which was bumped to version 4.6.8, and to add support for remote AD and LDAP (local too) locations.

